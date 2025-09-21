• Fixed a bug that caused White Tiger's fog to severely impact frame rates.• Fixed a bug causing abnormal target point checking in Capture mode.• Fixed a bug where the Hermelin Boss would raise its cannon high when it spotted the player.This is my first attempt at adding BOSS characters and also my first time designing BOSS skills. I accidentally spent far more time on it than I had imagined, and there are still many imperfections in the design. I’m truly grateful for all the players’ patience and waiting!I will continue to adjust the existing BOSSes and add more fun new characters and BOSSes in the future. Stay tuned~~