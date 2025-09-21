- Fixed an issue where already-known NPCs were not displayed in affinity list
- Fixed an issue where the tutorial page could not be closed with a controller
- Fixed an issue where cows and sheep could be incorrectly picked up and could not be put down
- Fixed an issue where animals would not eat under certain conditions
- Optimized overall performance
Tales of Seikyu - 0.3.45 Patch Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update