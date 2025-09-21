 Skip to content
21 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where already-known NPCs were not displayed in affinity list
  • Fixed an issue where the tutorial page could not be closed with a controller
  • Fixed an issue where cows and sheep could be incorrectly picked up and could not be put down
  • Fixed an issue where animals would not eat under certain conditions
  • Optimized overall performance

Changed files in this update

