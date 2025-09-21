 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Deadlock Arena Breakout: Infinite
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 September 2025 Build 20064408 Edited 21 September 2025 – 07:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

After the programmer played this crappy game, they got really sick of having to constantly check card placement in the Nexus Room, so now you can check card placement by pressing the E key.

Changed files in this update

Windows Tactical Adventure Content Depot 1141291
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link