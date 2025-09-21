- Cortex Gem. Function = gain Super meter after a set time. Singular = command throw that freezes the opponent. Cosmo = passively gain Super meter (about 5 meters in total)
- If parrying a physical attack, increase the ability to punish by increasing hitstop freeze for the attacker upon the defender's parry: on blue parry (defender 16 frames, attacker 26f), and on red parry (defender 24f, attacker 38f) [previously, all values were 16f]
- Prevent the attacker in a combo crossing under a cornered opponent
- Projectiles that were adjoined to the player (only Dontay Jam Sesh) are now nullified if the player (Dontay) was hit
- Havoc Gem nerfs: ground+air Singular less damage (20 from 30) and less blockstun (20 from 30)
- AZ nerf: EX Ice Function decreased active frames (120 from 180)
- Rikki nerfs: jH less hitstun (24 from 34) and less blockstun (14 from 28)
- Spiros buffs: 5M increase acceleration, 2M decrease startup (10 from 12) and increased active frames (11 from 9) and increase acceleration, 5H increase damage (5 from 4) and increased hitstun (46 from 40), j2H increased damage (8 from 6), EX Confused Resolution (aka EX Hop) decreased total frames (10 from 16) and increased acceleration and increased invincibility frames, Shirt Rippa increased damage (12 from 7), Waterloo increased damage (14 from 11)
- Spiros nerfs: 2M bigger hurtbox, 2H decrease damage (6 from 8)
- AZ: add/adjust about 6 trials
- Adjust the intensity of the visual glow amount on red parry (50 from 500)
- Fix blurry Aegis gem icon
- Lower pitch for Spiros' Shirt Rippa
September 20, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2212401
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update