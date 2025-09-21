- Radar now requires a Power Plant to be built

- Research Center now requires Radar to be built

- Mender and Galaxy tanks now require Radar and an upgrade purchased at the Radar structure

- Build times have been updated to scale with unit cost

- XP requirements to gain veterancy now scale with unit value. XP gained from killing an enemy now scales with target unit value.

- Unit bonuses from veterancy have been doubled.

- Intel now drops from every enemy kill. Intel amount now scales with destroyed unit value.

- Additional mesh LODs have been added

- Rendering settings have been modified to increase overall framerates

