- Radar now requires a Power Plant to be built
- Research Center now requires Radar to be built
- Mender and Galaxy tanks now require Radar and an upgrade purchased at the Radar structure
- Build times have been updated to scale with unit cost
- XP requirements to gain veterancy now scale with unit value. XP gained from killing an enemy now scales with target unit value.
- Unit bonuses from veterancy have been doubled.
- Intel now drops from every enemy kill. Intel amount now scales with destroyed unit value.
- Additional mesh LODs have been added
- Rendering settings have been modified to increase overall framerates
Update - 9/20/25
Update notes via Steam Community
