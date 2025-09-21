



The Crimson Dungeon Update Part 2 adds more enemies to the map location.



QOL updates have been made to the Fire Missile and Movement Speed upgrades.



Enemies in The Crimson Dungeon include but not limited to: spiders, skeletons, boulder golems, dungeon crawlers, wraiths, and zombies.



Thanks for keeping up with the updates, and thanks to the players!



GnarlyTree