 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Deadlock Arena Breakout: Infinite
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 September 2025 Build 20064241 Edited 21 September 2025 – 07:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for your patience.

Today, we have completed bug fixes, improvements to problematic areas, and the addition of new features for “Monativity Surveillance”.

The update details are as follows:

  • Fixed input errors for certain phrases during typing

  • Improved flexibility in typing input

  • Fixed UI issues during anomaly occurrences

  • Changed the elapsed time during typing

  • Fixed the game over process

  • Fixed the anomaly occurrence mechanism

  • Added a skip function for problems

  • Added additional text to some explanations

Regarding the skip function for problems, we have also added an explanation within the game.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused.

If you encounter any mistakes in the typing problems or input errors, we would appreciate it if you could let us know.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3788611
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link