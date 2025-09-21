Thank you for your patience.

Today, we have completed bug fixes, improvements to problematic areas, and the addition of new features for “Monativity Surveillance”.

The update details are as follows:

Fixed input errors for certain phrases during typing

Improved flexibility in typing input

Fixed UI issues during anomaly occurrences

Changed the elapsed time during typing

Fixed the game over process

Fixed the anomaly occurrence mechanism

Added a skip function for problems

Added additional text to some explanations

Regarding the skip function for problems, we have also added an explanation within the game.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused.

If you encounter any mistakes in the typing problems or input errors, we would appreciate it if you could let us know.