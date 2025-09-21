Thank you for your patience.
Today, we have completed bug fixes, improvements to problematic areas, and the addition of new features for “Monativity Surveillance”.
The update details are as follows:
Fixed input errors for certain phrases during typing
Improved flexibility in typing input
Fixed UI issues during anomaly occurrences
Changed the elapsed time during typing
Fixed the game over process
Fixed the anomaly occurrence mechanism
Added a skip function for problems
Added additional text to some explanations
Regarding the skip function for problems, we have also added an explanation within the game.
We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused.
If you encounter any mistakes in the typing problems or input errors, we would appreciate it if you could let us know.
Changed files in this update