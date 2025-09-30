 Skip to content
Major 30 September 2025 Build 20064238 Edited 30 September 2025 – 06:32:37 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • New Map – The Base Dark
    A brand-new playground of chaos has arrived! The Base Dark is a bigger, moodier version of the classic Base map.
    Expect pitch-black corners, thick rolling fog, and the perfect setting for some next-level hide-and-seek… or ambushes.

  • FSR 3 Upgrade
    FidelityFX Super Resolution has been bumped to FSR 3.
    Every GPU that meets the game’s official requirements can now enjoy smoother frames and sharper visuals.
    Brave souls with unsupported GPUs will automatically fall back to FSR 2 so nobody gets left behind.

  • Better Hit Detection
    All player hit colliders got a tune-up.
    Headshots, limb hits, and body shots are now more accurately detected.

  • Lighting Pass
    Several maps received lighting tweaks so you’re no longer either blind in total darkness or blinded by a rogue sunbeam.

  • Network Stability
    All known disconnects caused by sneaky network gremlins have been squashed.

  • Performance Polish
    Small optimizations across the board to shave a few milliseconds off frame times and reduce memory spikes.

  • Known Issues
    • Lower-than-expected FPS in the lobby.
    • A brief stutter the very first time you interact with a pickup.

Changed files in this update

