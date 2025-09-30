New Map – The Base Dark

A brand-new playground of chaos has arrived! The Base Dark is a bigger, moodier version of the classic Base map.

Expect pitch-black corners, thick rolling fog, and the perfect setting for some next-level hide-and-seek… or ambushes.

FSR 3 Upgrade

FidelityFX Super Resolution has been bumped to FSR 3.

Every GPU that meets the game’s official requirements can now enjoy smoother frames and sharper visuals.

Brave souls with unsupported GPUs will automatically fall back to FSR 2 so nobody gets left behind.

Better Hit Detection

All player hit colliders got a tune-up.

Headshots, limb hits, and body shots are now more accurately detected.

Lighting Pass

Several maps received lighting tweaks so you’re no longer either blind in total darkness or blinded by a rogue sunbeam.

Network Stability

All known disconnects caused by sneaky network gremlins have been squashed.

Performance Polish

Small optimizations across the board to shave a few milliseconds off frame times and reduce memory spikes.