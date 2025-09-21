Hello, players!

This update brings a batch of new entries and random events. Balance adjustments have been made to the Text Luck attribute and related content. We have also fixed some recently reported and predicted issues. Below are the detailed contents of this update:

🎮【New Content】

Rune Stone Attribute Expansion

Rune Stones will now come with elemental attribute effects! For example:

Fire Stone: Grants the Guardian's attacks a Burn effect.

More effects of elemental Rune Stones await your discovery in the game!

Brand New Upgrade Entries

Added a batch of practical and fun new entries, mainly of the following types:

① Mark Type: Attacks have a chance to apply abnormal statuses like Burn, Freeze, Poison, etc.

② Blink Type: Chance to trigger a random teleport when taking damage, avoiding danger.

③ Permanent Growth Type: Killing enemies has a chance to increase certain attributes (e.g., Attack, Health, etc.).

④ Gold Type: Dealing damage has a chance to steal gold. Earn while you fight!

⑤ Shop Type:

- Fresh Shop (likely meaning new/refreshed shop inventory) can increase damage.

- Get one free refresh of shop items upon entering.

⑥ Elemental Combo Type:

- Example: When hitting an enemy simultaneously affected by both Spider Poison and Bleed, chance to summon a tree for area attacks!

New Random Events & Guardian Acquisition

Added a new batch of random events to enrich the uncertainty during adventures.

Added acquisition methods for the Dessert and Mushroom Guardians in some events, helping everyone unlock their corresponding Little Witches more easily!

⚖️【Balance Adjustments】

Luck Attribute Adjustments:

Luck entries will no longer appear in upgrade/strengthening options.

Adjusted random events related to Luck.

Slightly optimized (or adjusted) the Little Witches' Luck-related magic abilities to maintain overall balance.

Guardian Strengthening:

Ocean-type Guardians

Panda Guardian

🐛【Bug Fixes】

Fixed garbled text display for Guardian names in the shop on Steam Deck devices.

Unified adjustment of numerical configurations for random events to avoid extreme situations.

Fixed an issue where related entries would still appear when an attribute was already maxed out.

Fixed a BUG where two identical options might appear in the entry selection interface.

Fixed a boundary map issue: After accepting the "Cat's Delivery Task," the destination point will no longer spawn outside the map.

Fixed a BUG where the "Restart" function might not work properly under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue where injected values (likely referring to stat boosts from items/skills) were not reflected in real-time on attribute bonuses. All bonuses now take effect immediately.

📣【Friendly Suggestion】

After this update, it is recommended to restart the client before starting a new game session to ensure all content loads correctly.

If you encounter any issues during gameplay, please provide feedback to us via the community discussion group or the comments section of this announcement!

PS: A Chinese player named Lidou recently created some exquisite fan art for the Little Witch Polorbetter. We'd like to share it with everyone!