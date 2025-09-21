 Skip to content
21 September 2025 Build 20064193
Full Patch Notes:


  • Added the possibility to aim with the right joystick by using the Aim with Mouse/Right Joystick option
  • Fixed visual misplacement in the main menu when playing on the Steam Deck

Changed files in this update

Depot 3269181
Linux 64-bit Depot 3269182
