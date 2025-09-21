A patch has been released addressing the following:
-Fixed an issue that could cause certain NPCs to become violent by default shortly after encountering the player in the player’s own colony and certain other locations.
-Slight change to the names of purchasable buildings for your colony within the Build Terminal, as the original names would cause a double-up of the word “Build” during the build-successful pop-up due to the word “Build” being in the item purchase name.
-Small, various tweaks and improvements.
Please view patch notes 0.4.0 for more details on recent changes:
Patch Notes 0.4.1
