A patch has been released addressing the following:-Fixed an issue that could cause certain NPCs to become violent by default shortly after encountering the player in the player’s own colony and certain other locations.-Slight change to the names of purchasable buildings for your colony within the Build Terminal, as the original names would cause a double-up of the word “Build” during the build-successful pop-up due to the word “Build” being in the item purchase name.-Small, various tweaks and improvements.Please view patch notes 0.4.0 for more details on recent changes: