21 September 2025 Build 20064070 Edited 21 September 2025 – 06:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
A small update has been released to address some minor issues.

  • Made camera zoom a little further
  • Auto activate flashlight in the dark maze in chapter 1
  • Fixed audio bugs and glitches in radio puzzle room
  • Added VFX to indicate you hit the right station in radio puzzle
  • Fixed lights on levers in chapter 2 so they no longer flicker
  • Various small fixes

