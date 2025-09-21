- Made camera zoom a little further
- Auto activate flashlight in the dark maze in chapter 1
- Fixed audio bugs and glitches in radio puzzle room
- Added VFX to indicate you hit the right station in radio puzzle
- Fixed lights on levers in chapter 2 so they no longer flicker
- Various small fixes
Beta 0.4 Released
A small update has been released to address some minor issues.
