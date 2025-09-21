 Skip to content
21 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

This is a quick hotfix for a bug that affected French players only.

The bug resulted in a lot of missing text in the game.

It should now show the English-version language correctly (sorry there is no actual French-language version currently.)

