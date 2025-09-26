 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20063991 Edited 26 September 2025 – 07:26:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Welcome, lone bounty hunter, the year is 2092 and you've drifted into the seediest space station orbiting a forgotten nebula—where the blues wail through the void, the Spacegirls ache with cosmic loneliness, and every interstellar vixen is a cum-thirsty slut desperate to fill the emptiness with your throbbing cock. From their skin-tight suits bursting with heaving tits to their eager pussies pulsing with unquenchable longing, these isolated sluts crave connection in the most primal way: raw, zero-gravity fucking that echoes through the stars.

Ready to claim your bounty as the ultimate space stud? 🚀🌌💦

Hentai Senpai: Spacegirls 92

  • Three engaging puzzle types: Swapping, Rotating, and the combination of both
  • 55 uncensored & explicit images to unlock
  • Uncensored & explicit character profiles per image.
  • Customizable Gallery with one-handed controls, the ability to favorite images and more
  • 8 original music tracks from the Hentai Senpai: Spacegirls 92 Original Soundtrack (5 explicit vocal tracks and 3 instrumentals), all crafted exclusively for this game.
  • OST total duration: 38 minutes and 27 seconds
  • 48 Steam Achievements to unlock
  • Support for Steam Input & Steam Cloud
  • Full Ultrawide and Super Ultrawide screen support
  • Customizable accessibility options including dyslexia-friendly, ADHD, and clear readability fonts and even more options
  • Discreet Quick Quit and window name customization for privacy

Hentai Senpai: Spacegirls 92 Original Soundtrack

  • 28 tracks in total: OST includes 5 explicit vocal tracks and 3 instrumentals. OVST Hyperdream Edition (remix of OST vocal tracks) includes 20 explicit vocal tracks
  • Total duration: 2 hours, 21 minutes, 44 seconds
  • Soundtracks provided in WAV (24-bit, 48.0 kHz) and MP3 (48.0 kHz, 320 kbps CBR) formats
  • Lyrics for explicit vocal tracks provided as separate .txt files
  • Album cover images provided in .png format
  • All songs composed, mixed and mastered by Kink Master Studios exclusively for Hentai Senpai: Spacegirls 92


Cheers,
Kink Master Studios
