Hey everyone,



This update is small, but very important! We've fixed a few major issues that were really impacting the game's main loop, such as visitors not spawning and not being able to sell things.



Thank you so much as always for testing and reporting — keep up the good work! We look forward to hearing your feedback and ideas. =)



⭐Improved: Visitors of your library should now stay in the main library room (the one where your front desk is in) rather than wandering around and especially being extra nosy entering your living- or workshop area :D

⭐Improved: Building close the the ancient tree now works better. Selecting, moving and destroying elements that were built close to the tree should now handle correctly.

⭐Improved: Small bookshelf now takes 10 planks rather than 6



🔧Fixed: Bug that could appear in the NPC Shop breaking the sell-item functionality

🔧Fixed: Colliders in village scene

🔧Fixed: NPCs should no longer use their own names when greeting you

🔧Fixed: A bug that would prevent new visitors from spawning