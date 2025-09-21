 Skip to content
21 September 2025 Build 20063903 Edited 21 September 2025 – 05:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
I tweaked the UI in this micro update.

  • Verbose Mode Conclusion Screen slightly offset on the Y-axis, likely this was from Version 1.0's presentation factor compatibility upgrade.
  • Added mouseover sounds to buttons in the Conclusion Screens

Changed files in this update

64-bitEnglish Depot 3790081
