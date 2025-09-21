 Skip to content
21 September 2025 Build 20063901 Edited 21 September 2025 – 05:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • [DLC] Fix missing career years for players tracking Brisbane Bears 1993-1996
  • [DLC] Fix broken career for player Leslie/Amanda Krimper (tracking Dani Laidley)
  • Fix animation hiccup when clicking players in Deck
  • Fix taking Boss trait for skipping lower state league causing you to miss out on being offered to instill culture at end of season (properly this time!)

