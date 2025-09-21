- [DLC] Fix missing career years for players tracking Brisbane Bears 1993-1996
- [DLC] Fix broken career for player Leslie/Amanda Krimper (tracking Dani Laidley)
- Fix animation hiccup when clicking players in Deck
- Fix taking Boss trait for skipping lower state league causing you to miss out on being offered to instill culture at end of season (properly this time!)
Hotfix v25.3.7
Update notes via Steam Community
