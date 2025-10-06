"Weapons" has received its first update!

We apologize for any bugs!

Updates are as follows:

1. Fixed the stats for the Center helmet to match the item description.

2. Fixed the stats for the Writing Turban. Changed the chance of it being sealed to immunity to sealing.

3. Fixed the undead state caused by the boss Yu po Spirit Burst Phoenix.

4. Reduced the chance of crossbow attacks inflicting status effects.

5. Reduced the critical hit chance for Daggers.

Future Updates:

1. Steam game manual or wiki (to describe the specific stats of items for players' reference and gameplay).

2. Added some combat background information.

3. The English version of the game will be released this month.

Developer's Message:

I personally deeply apologize to all players for this update. I personally played through the game no fewer than ten times before releasing it.

But bugs still appeared. When I learned about the freeze, I was devastated and felt deeply guilty.

After the game's first week, many technical supporters have contacted me, offering to help update the game's interface and other fundamental elements on a pro bono basis. I believe the game will undergo a complete transformation in the near future. Please look forward to it.

I've put my heart and soul into making it truly worthy of everyone's expectations. As long as there are still players, I will continue to update the game.

In addition, the official game group and merchandise are being developed. To thank players who purchased the game during the first week for their support and love, I will be giving away game merchandise and gifts on the official platform. Thank you again to all the players of "Group Name Armory" for your experience and enjoyment.