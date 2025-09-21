- Reduced knockback on non-charged shots (25 -> 10)

- Earth-boring beetle hole now extinguishes fire

- Cyborg laser now freezes beetles and balls in place for the whole duration

- Nerfed Click beetle jump height passive

- Goliath grab cooldown no longer resets after cancelling groundpound

- Reduce Goliath maximum groundpound force to prevent sending balls to the moon



- Added logs connecting the island and the boats on Poop Deck

- Spectators can now zoom in and out while locked on (scroll wheel)

- Spectators can now right click to lock onto the nearest player

- Cooldowns are now displayed in beetle class descriptions



- Fixed rotation not being reset when a round starts

- Fixed beetle jittering while holding ball

- Fixed ball jittering

- Fixed modifier particles being very small on small balls

- Fixed players being able to get under the map in Egypt and Beach

- Fixed players sometimes spawning in the middle of the map

- Fixed modifiers sometimes staying on players when they aren't supposed to

- Fixed kicking players sometimes not working

- Fixed the player list not updating when someone becomes a spectator

- Fixed Earth-boring beetle activating its ability at the start of a round if ended round in hole

- Fixed team spawns on some maps being closer to mid than the other team