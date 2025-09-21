 Skip to content
21 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
- Reduced knockback on non-charged shots (25 -> 10)
- Earth-boring beetle hole now extinguishes fire
- Cyborg laser now freezes beetles and balls in place for the whole duration
- Nerfed Click beetle jump height passive
- Goliath grab cooldown no longer resets after cancelling groundpound
- Reduce Goliath maximum groundpound force to prevent sending balls to the moon

- Added logs connecting the island and the boats on Poop Deck
- Spectators can now zoom in and out while locked on (scroll wheel)
- Spectators can now right click to lock onto the nearest player
- Cooldowns are now displayed in beetle class descriptions

- Fixed rotation not being reset when a round starts
- Fixed beetle jittering while holding ball
- Fixed ball jittering
- Fixed modifier particles being very small on small balls
- Fixed players being able to get under the map in Egypt and Beach
- Fixed players sometimes spawning in the middle of the map
- Fixed modifiers sometimes staying on players when they aren't supposed to
- Fixed kicking players sometimes not working
- Fixed the player list not updating when someone becomes a spectator
- Fixed Earth-boring beetle activating its ability at the start of a round if ended round in hole
- Fixed team spawns on some maps being closer to mid than the other team

