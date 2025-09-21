This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Additions:

Added new challenge level

Added new tool

Added partial controller support (currently only works in game and not in menus)

Level shortcuts (challenge levels now have entrances in different main levels, challenge levels can now be used to skip some main levels)

Best times shown on menu

Changes:

Updated graphics

Reworked music

Fixes:

Fixed lag when crushing/exploding small enemies

Fixed camera going through walls

Notice!

In case the update has not automatically shown up in your downloads, you can access it by going to Properties > Betas > Beta Participation and selecting v1.2.0.