 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast skate. Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Arena Breakout: Infinite
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 21 September 2025 Build 20063849 Edited 21 September 2025 – 17:06:11 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Additions:

  • Added new challenge level

  • Added new tool

  • Added partial controller support (currently only works in game and not in menus)

  • Level shortcuts (challenge levels now have entrances in different main levels, challenge levels can now be used to skip some main levels)

  • Best times shown on menu

Changes:

  • Updated graphics

  • Reworked music

Fixes:

  • Fixed lag when crushing/exploding small enemies

  • Fixed camera going through walls

Notice!

In case the update has not automatically shown up in your downloads, you can access it by going to Properties > Betas > Beta Participation and selecting v1.2.0.

Changed depots in v1.2.0 branch

View more data in app history for build 20063849
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link