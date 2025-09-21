Additions:
Added new challenge level
Added new tool
Added partial controller support (currently only works in game and not in menus)
Level shortcuts (challenge levels now have entrances in different main levels, challenge levels can now be used to skip some main levels)
Best times shown on menu
Changes:
Updated graphics
Reworked music
Fixes:
Fixed lag when crushing/exploding small enemies
Fixed camera going through walls
Notice!
In case the update has not automatically shown up in your downloads, you can access it by going to Properties > Betas > Beta Participation and selecting v1.2.0.
Changed depots in v1.2.0 branch