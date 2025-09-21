Version 1.2.6 will be submitted for reviews Sunday September 21, Patch Notes Are Here Now!



Even better than the previous sale, the base price across all 3 stores is now permanently reduced by 57%!! There's no time like the present to Start Healing!



This update is small but exciting, with the usual background additions of course... But now, Crew Fits are unlocked for everyone even new players, with a new Halloween fit for scaring the patients! Look spooky while trick and treating!



Other project has been moving forward, minus a lot of day job time creep... There are some pretty neat core systems in place making the magic possible, crafting and questing being a couple major functional components, my test guy is wearing some of the first armor set... Still a ton of content mountains to climb, some things to code like more resources, combat, travel to other places... So much left to do, I have seriously considered smaller projects along the way, or maybe more HTS than just keeping the app stores up to date. No plan changes yet tho, it's been a few days off getting this update ready, back to it in the coming week, DRGS and D4 permitting.



Thanks for playing!



Heal The Survivors Patch Notes

App Version 1.2.6 : Fall Fits

2025-09-15 - 2025-09-20

Customization