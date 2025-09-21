 Skip to content
21 September 2025 Build 20063699 Edited 21 September 2025 – 03:59:13 UTC by Wendy Share
We’re excited to release the brand-new Multiplayer Update for Wettop!

What’s New:

Added full Steam Multiplayer support – host or join friends directly.

Seamless dedicated server support for smooth online gameplay.

Improved platform synchronization for cooperative climbing fun.

Enhanced stability and performance optimizations for online play.

Now you can climb together, compete, and share the adventure in Wettop!

