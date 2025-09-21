"No matter how much time passes, my suffering will not be erased."





Additions

-Added 13 new Products (+8)

-Added 18 new Cubes

-Added 4 new Dreams

-Added 9 new Goals

-Added 2 new Reminiscent Mode exclusive enemies, Collective EGD Students.

-Reminiscent Mode Runs are now automatically saved upon the start of a new Node, and can be continued at any time

-Settings is now split up into two submenus, "Audio & Resolution," and "Gameplay." Within Gameplay you will find three setting: Phase Skip, Screen Shake, and Auto Battle. Let me know what you think about Auto Battle, I'm not quite sure if the speed is right.

-The Product List in the pause menu can now be scrolled through using the mouse wheel

-Different game modes now have Product Pools. For most of you, this won't mean anything, but most achievement items (and items from post launch updates) are now unable to be found in Mika Side Story - Severance.





Changes



-Disk 4 has been capped at 3 times per turn

-Coeur D'enfant no longer gives Tilt

-Alice Shot Dagger's Cooldown has been increased to 6 turns

-Disk 10 now only reduces the Minimum Droplet roll by 1

-Zhu Haoyu's "On Standby" now only gives 1 Power Up

-Slightly reduced the rolls of Zhu Haoyu's "On Standby"

-Changed the Droplet effects of Gravedigger's "Azure Vivisepulture"

-The Purchasing Staff have been reduced to REM Level 1, meaning they'll appear earlier in Reminiscent runs

-Product Naivety has been renamed to Amai to fit with other Station Tears Products

-Changed the Cube Art for Poor Soul and Your Reflection

-Certain Dream specific passives are now highlighted in red

-The volume of certain sound effects have been toned down

-Increased the scroll area for decks





Bug • Fixes



-Certain Products can no longer activate using data from previous fights

-Fixed certain crashes regarding the Alzuru Station Personnel's Storage

-Fixed various bugs regarding the Jingzi Bamboo Product

-Fixed a bug in which Gravedigger's Phantom Damage could sometimes cancel Cube or Product Effects

-Fixed a bug in which Products that increased Max HP would not add the new HP

-Fixed a bug in which Misery Gravedigger's Achievement Unlock Passive would not activate

-Fixed (and probably introduced) typos within various parts of the game

-Fixed an oversight in which certain Collective Passives were tagged as Station Passives

-Fixed a bug in which the enemy attempting to use Positive/Negative Slush could result in a crash

-Fixed a bug in which transitions between screens could sometimes happen far too fast