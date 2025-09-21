Patch Notes:
- Can choose to not spend temporary perks at Abyss Wormhole entrance.
- Warpgates and Wormholes now require pressing the "action" button to enter.
- Cleaner scene changes with black screen fade-in's, have been added.
- Sentinel tips added.
- Other small improvements added.
Quality of Life / Improvements Update
