21 September 2025 Build 20063688 Edited 21 September 2025 – 04:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch Notes:
- Can choose to not spend temporary perks at Abyss Wormhole entrance.
- Warpgates and Wormholes now require pressing the "action" button to enter.
- Cleaner scene changes with black screen fade-in's, have been added.
- Sentinel tips added.
- Other small improvements added.

