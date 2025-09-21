-The buttons of the pause menu are more spaced to prevent a player from returning to the title screen unintentionally. Same for the gallery options

-There was an unwanted hole under the water, in the water dungeon, I closed it to prevent the player from going through it and getting under the ground

-The controls on the controller are a little more fluid than before, even if not as much as those on the keyboard due to limitations of Unity

-Adding the API of Vulkan and DirectX12 as non-priority in the hope that the game does not crash on AMD graphics cards

-Addition of half of the voices of Vanessa REHXA (during her date)

-Adjustment of a bug that could cause someone to click elsewhere when clicking on the treasure button for the first time

-When pressing the button of the sound or collections of objects, the cursor returns to the return button of those parameters instead of returning to the continue button because it made unnecessary paths

-Removal of cloud volumetric and SSR in multiplayer to 2 on the camera of playable characters for better optimization

-Reduction of shadow contacts in multiplayer to 2 for better optimization

-Addition of a tutorial a second time but in the president’s bunker (the one who explains how to crawl)

-Arrangement of a translation problem in the tutorial for crawling which explains that the crown of Sapphire makes it spicy instead of sharp

-Optimization of certain mesh, textures, and materials

-The game no longer runs in the background because it was not originally planned

-Change of mode by default of the screen for better performance

-Change of the word: "Graphics" to "Graphics and options" in the menu for a better understanding