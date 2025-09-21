 Skip to content
21 September 2025 Build 20063639
Update notes via Steam Community
• Added an additional story scene in the first world, to give more context to the nature spirits’ influence on Alice’s journey (although not a part of the plot, I always intended to add this as a sort of "don't worry if you feel overwhelmed, just take time to let it take shape in your mind" bit of colour-text)
• Fixed a bug where a rock shifting down via a shadow could clip through an Alice-clone

