• Added an additional story scene in the first world, to give more context to the nature spirits’ influence on Alice’s journey (although not a part of the plot, I always intended to add this as a sort of "don't worry if you feel overwhelmed, just take time to let it take shape in your mind" bit of colour-text)
• Fixed a bug where a rock shifting down via a shadow could clip through an Alice-clone
Small Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 1717941
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 1717942
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 1717943
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update