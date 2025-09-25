Hello, farmers!

We are thrilled to announce that Island Robot Farm now supports the Steam Workshop!

Within the Workshop, we have provided Mod tools, allowing you to unleash your creativity, design and create your own decorative buildings, and use them in your farm!

Your ideas will become part of the game. Unleash your creativity and upload your creations to the Workshop!

Don't forget to browse and subscribe to other players' amazing creations in the Workshop to make your island even more vibrant!

Here are the details for the v1.22 update:

1. Steam Workshop is now open! Use the Mod tools to design your own decorative buildings and use them in-game.

2. New Feature: Quick task assignment for robots, allowing you to quickly assign tasks to all robots.

3. Added 1 new ornamental building: the Giant Drilling Platform, and 1 new large building: the Mega Research Institute.

4. Added several new decorative buildings, such as wells, plant crates, fences, island huts, etc.

5. Fixed several known issues.

We sincerely thank every farm manager for your enthusiastic support and valuable feedback.

It is your passion that drives us to continuously improve Island Robot Farm. The opening of the Workshop is a brand new starting point, and we can't wait to see the content you create!