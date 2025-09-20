🥫 3 new beer cans – refreshing novelties for your store shelves!



🌭 3 types of sausages – classic snacks to make sure customers won’t leave hungry.



🎊 New decor – decorate your liquor store and create a true festive atmosphere.



Welcome to all liquor store owners!To celebrate the start of the most delicious and fun holiday of the year, we’ve prepared a festive update:Your liquor store is now ready for real Bavarian fun. Raise your glasses and your shop — customers are already knocking at the door! 🍻Thank you for your support and enjoy the game!