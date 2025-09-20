 Skip to content
20 September 2025 Build 20063571 Edited 21 September 2025 – 03:19:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Welcome to all liquor store owners!
To celebrate the start of the most delicious and fun holiday of the year, we’ve prepared a festive update:
  • 🥫 3 new beer cans – refreshing novelties for your store shelves!
  • 🌭 3 types of sausages – classic snacks to make sure customers won’t leave hungry.
  • 🎊 New decor – decorate your liquor store and create a true festive atmosphere.

Your liquor store is now ready for real Bavarian fun. Raise your glasses and your shop — customers are already knocking at the door! 🍻
Thank you for your support and enjoy the game!

