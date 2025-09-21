 Skip to content
21 September 2025 Build 20063506
✨ Features

  • The FindSession system now correctly displays host name, difficulty, and playtime.
  • Added feed for mini-boss and ally eliminations.


⚖ Balanced

  • Samurai: Increased Triple Shoot base damage 30 → 40.
  • Gaucho: Feint attack now hits 2 → 3 times.
  • Lakota: Increased Rain of Arrows AOE radius 250 → 500, reduced base damage 36 → 22.


🛠 Fixed

  • Fixed collision issues when tracing targetable abilities. (Exorcist, Lakota)
  • Fixed bug where targetable abilities sometimes failed to deal damage. (Exorcist, Lakota)
  • Fixed translation errors.
  • Updated bow charge/shoot sounds.
  • Fixed global playback of the drinking water sound.


