✨ Features
- The FindSession system now correctly displays host name, difficulty, and playtime.
- Added feed for mini-boss and ally eliminations.
⚖ Balanced
- Samurai: Increased Triple Shoot base damage 30 → 40.
- Gaucho: Feint attack now hits 2 → 3 times.
- Lakota: Increased Rain of Arrows AOE radius 250 → 500, reduced base damage 36 → 22.
🛠 Fixed
- Fixed collision issues when tracing targetable abilities. (Exorcist, Lakota)
- Fixed bug where targetable abilities sometimes failed to deal damage. (Exorcist, Lakota)
- Fixed translation errors.
- Updated bow charge/shoot sounds.
- Fixed global playback of the drinking water sound.
Changed files in this update