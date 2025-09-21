 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy skate. Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Arena Breakout: Infinite
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 September 2025 Build 20063419 Edited 21 September 2025 – 03:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
added a controls help button to the menu, adjusted some dialogue for controller users, adjusted boss difficulty for some dudes who were SUPER difficult with controller controls (like monsieur ballz and the level 4 secret boss), and just some QOL stuff here and there

as always, lmk if anything wacky comes up for ya and ill try to get it fixed!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3763821
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link