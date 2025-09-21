Hello everyone! Thanks so much for playing and supporting my game 🙌

Based on recent player feedback, this update brings a number of new features and improvements for a smoother and more enjoyable experience.

🌟 New Features

Save files now restore the countdown timers in progress

Added control instructions to help new players get started

Orders now highlight in color once completed

Added info icons for clearer guidance

Number changes now have animated effects for better feedback

Added distinct colors for locked and unlocked cards

Press Spacebar to pause or resume the game anytime

Added resolution auto-scaling for different screens

⚖️ Balance & Progression

Certain cards are now auto-unlocked without popup prompts

Improved card unlocking logic for a more natural progression

Adjusted the order of information in the Summary window

🎮 Gameplay Improvements

Buildings now display the products they can produce

Cards now display the items they can merge into

Hovering over a card shows its possible merge results

Locked cards can no longer be moved, preventing mistakes

🔧 Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where some seeds could not be unlocked

Fixed problems with mouse dragging behavior

Thanks again for all your feedback! 🙏

If you spot any issues or have suggestions, please feel free to share them in the community.

I’ll keep improving the game step by step to bring you a better and better experience!