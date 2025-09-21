Hello everyone! Thanks so much for playing and supporting my game 🙌
Based on recent player feedback, this update brings a number of new features and improvements for a smoother and more enjoyable experience.
🌟 New Features
Save files now restore the countdown timers in progress
Added control instructions to help new players get started
Orders now highlight in color once completed
Added info icons for clearer guidance
Number changes now have animated effects for better feedback
Added distinct colors for locked and unlocked cards
Press Spacebar to pause or resume the game anytime
Added resolution auto-scaling for different screens
⚖️ Balance & Progression
Certain cards are now auto-unlocked without popup prompts
Improved card unlocking logic for a more natural progression
Adjusted the order of information in the Summary window
🎮 Gameplay Improvements
Buildings now display the products they can produce
Cards now display the items they can merge into
Hovering over a card shows its possible merge results
Locked cards can no longer be moved, preventing mistakes
🔧 Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where some seeds could not be unlocked
Fixed problems with mouse dragging behavior
Thanks again for all your feedback! 🙏
If you spot any issues or have suggestions, please feel free to share them in the community.
I’ll keep improving the game step by step to bring you a better and better experience!
Changed files in this update