21 September 2025 Build 20063413 Edited 21 September 2025 – 02:59:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! Thanks so much for playing and supporting my game 🙌
Based on recent player feedback, this update brings a number of new features and improvements for a smoother and more enjoyable experience.

🌟 New Features

  • Save files now restore the countdown timers in progress

  • Added control instructions to help new players get started

  • Orders now highlight in color once completed

  • Added info icons for clearer guidance

  • Number changes now have animated effects for better feedback

  • Added distinct colors for locked and unlocked cards

  • Press Spacebar to pause or resume the game anytime

  • Added resolution auto-scaling for different screens

⚖️ Balance & Progression

  • Certain cards are now auto-unlocked without popup prompts

  • Improved card unlocking logic for a more natural progression

  • Adjusted the order of information in the Summary window

🎮 Gameplay Improvements

  • Buildings now display the products they can produce

  • Cards now display the items they can merge into

  • Hovering over a card shows its possible merge results

  • Locked cards can no longer be moved, preventing mistakes

🔧 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where some seeds could not be unlocked

  • Fixed problems with mouse dragging behavior

Thanks again for all your feedback! 🙏
If you spot any issues or have suggestions, please feel free to share them in the community.
I’ll keep improving the game step by step to bring you a better and better experience!

