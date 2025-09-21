Hello! This is developer Iroha.

Thank you for enjoying "Gewel Spirits."

We are pleased to announce the first update since release. The contents are as follows:

[New Features]

Added the "Gem Spirit Encyclopedia." You can now view a list and details of unlocked gem spirits in both the title and battle maps.

Added a "Data Transmission Rejection" setting in "Configuration."

The backlog can now be closed with the Confirm or Cancel key.

[Balance Adjustments]

Lapis Lazuli's "Possession" state has been strengthened. Attack power multiplier increased from 50% to 75%.

Citrine's "Bye-Bye Blast" has been strengthened. Attack power multiplier increased from 50% to 75%

Weakened the multiplier of the AOE attack of the 1st floor boss "Poison Thread Witch" (from 100% to 75%)

Resolved cases where there were too many/too few shop spaces

Added a limit to prevent ineffective treasures from appearing on the 3rd floor

[Bug/Issue Fixes]

Fixed an issue where Emerald's "Healing Mana" ability did not affect allies with full HP

Fixed several other typos

We plan to make more proactive balance adjustments based on user feedback and gameplay data. We hope you continue to enjoy "Gewel Spirits."