21 September 2025 Build 20063332 Edited 21 September 2025 – 04:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The first major update since v1.0, v1.1 replaces the game’s entire audio backend, brings native Linux support, and introduces a more scalable foundation for the future—without impacting current gameplay or visuals. While light on content, this release modernizes key systems and addresses long-standing compatibility issues.

🔊 New Audio System

The entire audio backend has been replaced with a custom-built sound manager, powered by TinySound. This change brings:

  • Lower latency, cleaner audio playback

  • Complete removal of JavaFX MediaPlayer dependency

  • All sounds converted from .mp3 to .wav

You should notice cleaner, more responsive audio, especially during heavy gameplay.

🐧 Native Linux Support

Nocturne FX™ now supports native Linux builds, available directly via Steam.

  • Linux support was previously deferred due to incompatibility with JavaFX MediaPlayer

  • With the new sound system, Linux now runs without requiring per-player patching

  • A new game.log file captures any terminal output for easier debugging

⚠️ Known Issues

Linux support is currently experimental. These known issues will be fixed in future patches:

  • Emojis may not display properly on some systems

  • UI scale may appear much larger or smaller than intended

Questions? Bug Reports?

📩 Reach out: contact.nocturnefx@gmail.com

Changed files in this update

