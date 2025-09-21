The first major update since v1.0, v1.1 replaces the game’s entire audio backend, brings native Linux support, and introduces a more scalable foundation for the future—without impacting current gameplay or visuals. While light on content, this release modernizes key systems and addresses long-standing compatibility issues.

🔊 New Audio System

The entire audio backend has been replaced with a custom-built sound manager, powered by TinySound. This change brings:

Lower latency, cleaner audio playback

Complete removal of JavaFX MediaPlayer dependency

All sounds converted from .mp3 to .wav

You should notice cleaner, more responsive audio, especially during heavy gameplay.

🐧 Native Linux Support

Nocturne FX™ now supports native Linux builds, available directly via Steam.

Linux support was previously deferred due to incompatibility with JavaFX MediaPlayer

With the new sound system, Linux now runs without requiring per-player patching

A new game.log file captures any terminal output for easier debugging

⚠️ Known Issues

Linux support is currently experimental. These known issues will be fixed in future patches:

Emojis may not display properly on some systems

UI scale may appear much larger or smaller than intended

Questions? Bug Reports?

📩 Reach out: contact.nocturnefx@gmail.com