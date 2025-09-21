Hello!

New update introducing a brand-new feature: the easel. Craft paintings with this new workstation to decorate your shop or sell them to make a profit!

Changes :

Added a new workstation: the easel .

Paint cans are now considered recyclable waste. ( Paint cans you’ve already found will be automatically moved to the Trash category in your inventory. However, those you placed for sale will remain on the ground, it’s up to you whether to sell them or pick them up to recycle. )

New item to find.

Thank you all for following the updates and for all the feedback I’ve received. Feel free to join the Discord to suggest new ideas or report any bugs I may have missed. I read your messages carefully, and I truly hope my game will keep improving over time! ːluvː