Added Mute Icon to Your Own Voice Indicator When You are on Push to Talk But Not Transmitting

Rewrote the Disconnect Handler to Fix Numerous False Positives on Multiplayer Lobbies Causing Players to Disconnect

Improved Shader Compilation Speed on First Launch

Improved Speed of Joining a Lobby from a Steam Invite

Fixed Bug that Sometimes Kicked People While Waiting in the Menu Lobby

Improved Formatting of Disconnect Errors to Better Display Why You Were Disconnected

Fixed Crash During Bootup or Level Transition Related to Shader Compilation