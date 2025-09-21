 Skip to content
21 September 2025 Build 20063239
Change List:

  • Added Mute Icon to Your Own Voice Indicator When You are on Push to Talk But Not Transmitting

  • Rewrote the Disconnect Handler to Fix Numerous False Positives on Multiplayer Lobbies Causing Players to Disconnect

  • Improved Shader Compilation Speed on First Launch

  • Improved Speed of Joining a Lobby from a Steam Invite

  • Fixed Bug that Sometimes Kicked People While Waiting in the Menu Lobby

  • Improved Formatting of Disconnect Errors to Better Display Why You Were Disconnected

  • Fixed Crash During Bootup or Level Transition Related to Shader Compilation

  • Fix Bug that Could Sometimes Make the Game Take a Few Extra Seconds to Close

