Change List:
Added Mute Icon to Your Own Voice Indicator When You are on Push to Talk But Not Transmitting
Rewrote the Disconnect Handler to Fix Numerous False Positives on Multiplayer Lobbies Causing Players to Disconnect
Improved Shader Compilation Speed on First Launch
Improved Speed of Joining a Lobby from a Steam Invite
Fixed Bug that Sometimes Kicked People While Waiting in the Menu Lobby
Improved Formatting of Disconnect Errors to Better Display Why You Were Disconnected
Fixed Crash During Bootup or Level Transition Related to Shader Compilation
Fix Bug that Could Sometimes Make the Game Take a Few Extra Seconds to Close
Changed files in this update