- Reconfigured Particle System. Opening setpiece should now perform better both on the boat, and exiting the boat prior to sinking. Game also gets a large performance boost once the ship has sunk.
- Reconfigured Lighting for improved performance. Lighting effects fall off faster, but should not change appearance to the user.
Update Notes Sept
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update