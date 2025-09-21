 Skip to content
21 September 2025
- Reconfigured Particle System. Opening setpiece should now perform better both on the boat, and exiting the boat prior to sinking. Game also gets a large performance boost once the ship has sunk.
- Reconfigured Lighting for improved performance. Lighting effects fall off faster, but should not change appearance to the user.

