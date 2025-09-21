Greetings, little guy who lives right over there! We're back with fresh news! Development continues steadily and full of energy, and today we bring you another update for you to try out in early access.



This is another step towards the final version, and we really want to hear your feedback. Every comment, every gameplay, and every livestream you do helps us improve the game even further. You're an essential part of this journey, and it's thanks to your support that we keep moving forward.



Before we show you what's coming next, we'd like to say thank you ❤️



Trading materials



A new NPC is now available on the map! Meet Bico, the traveling merchant! A wanderer from distant desert lands who, from time to time, appears bringing materials to trade.



With him, the logic is simple: direct exchange, one item for another. Just choose the most interesting trade, and that's it! The shop's stock will replenish whenever you die or return to camp, bringing new opportunities.



Besides selling emblems, Bico also offers exclusive materials, essential for forging certain equipment.

New Equipment

Three new swords and one new accessory have been added to the game. Two of the swords will be crafted at Helga's forge from previously unused materials.

- Return Blade: This sword can be found in common chests or by defeating enemies. It allows you to perform a mid-range attack by throwing the sword.

- Jaw Blade: A sword that fires a barrage of sharp teeth at enemies. It's crafted from materials found among the game's aquatic enemies, such as piranhas and electric fish.

- King of the Deep: This sword emits a wave of lightning that paralyzes surrounding enemies. It can also be forged at the camp and requires materials from the game's aquatic enemies.

- Equivalent Exchange: A ring that can be crafted at Helga's forge using only materials exchanged with the NPC Beak. It can double your damage, but you take more damage from enemies.

Adjustments and Improvements

Equipment and Items Fixed bug where the passive skill "Safety First" at max level of the Gas Mask helmet , caused damage to the player when being poisoned. Modified some basic attributes of certain equipment to improve game balance. Fixed an issue where bees summoned by the Royal Buzzer sword's "Avenging Swarm" ability would have incorrect textures and remain alive after loading a save. Adjusted the Vinesword's Forest Absorption skill so it now properly heals for the correct percentage of the gear's upgrade level. Two new consumable items have been added to common chests and breakable items. They have a higher chance of appearing on the Allira Forest map . River Grapes heal some of your HP. Blue Mist Fruit increases your SP by +15.

Translations Fixed item description text that was missing translations. Adjusted some terms and phrases with attack and skill names.

Exploration Adjustments to the oxygen bar in the underwater sections, giving the player a little more time to breathe. Improvements to some sections and the addition of another fast travel portal to the Allira Forest map .

Fight Changes to the Regeneration attribute : Previously: This attribute only increased the effectiveness of healing items and abilities, providing a percentage bonus based on the Regeneration value. Now: Regeneration works differently. Whenever you take damage, after a few seconds without being hit, your health will gradually begin to recover. The higher the Regeneration value, the faster and more efficient this process will be.



You can only increase the Regeneration attribute by equipping emblems on your gear.

It is now possible to change the direction of strong attacks. Added attack canceling when jumping or dashing. The activation animation speed of sword special attacks has been increased, making them more agile. Fixed situation where the Electric Fish enemy would get stuck on the edge of the screen in the crystal fight. Adjusted the enemy Strong Panpaku 's special attack where it would occasionally hitkill the player. Fixed situation where bees would stop following the player right after he got out of the water It is now possible to deflect boss Allira's energy spheres with your attack.

Menus and interface Fixed an issue where the inventory menu could be opened within the cutscene after completing the Ancient Gates challenge . Fixed situation where the gallery button did not open. Added button to organize items by category in inventory and item chest. Added button to quickly deposit all items into the chest.

Items and fabrications SP potions now only appear in Juan's shop after purchasing a special skill. All healing items have now been scaled by percentage, receiving a significant increase in their effectiveness. All crafting manuals and hunt rewards have been adjusted to improve balance. Fixed an issue where it was not possible to select the concentrated blue potion in Juan's potion shop. Various minor fixes and additional tweaks.



Final Considerations

Well, I think that's it. We'll be analyzing more things throughout the week and perhaps making some more adjustments. We're still planning more mechanics for equipment and items, as well as several improvements and new content.



It's a difficult game to balance, but remember that we're not alone. We have the support of all the players and also of our beloved publisher, who, in addition to providing publishing support, helps us with tips and support in various areas of development.



This is another step towards the final version! Keep sending us feedback, because every suggestion helps make the game even better. Thank you so much for being part of this journey with us, and see you in the next update!