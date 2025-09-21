 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy skate. Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Arena Breakout: Infinite
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 September 2025 Build 20063109 Edited 21 September 2025 – 04:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update - September 20, 2025

Optimizations:

  1. Optimized the pop-up mechanism in the prologue.

  2. Improved some descriptive texts.

  3. Enhanced the prompts for the nightclub door on the mid-level entertainment street of the dome.

  4. Improved collisions for certain buildings.

  5. Optimized the guidance path for key clue progression to ensure a smoother experience.

  6. Enhanced the spider sound effects to make them more natural.

Bug Fixes:

  1. Fixed an issue where falling in some scenes provided no feedback.

  2. Fixed clipping issues in certain scenes.

  3. Fixed some UI lag problems.

Tip: Thank you for your support, players!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3689511
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link