Update - September 20, 2025
Optimizations:
Optimized the pop-up mechanism in the prologue.
Improved some descriptive texts.
Enhanced the prompts for the nightclub door on the mid-level entertainment street of the dome.
Improved collisions for certain buildings.
Optimized the guidance path for key clue progression to ensure a smoother experience.
Enhanced the spider sound effects to make them more natural.
Bug Fixes:
Fixed an issue where falling in some scenes provided no feedback.
Fixed clipping issues in certain scenes.
Fixed some UI lag problems.
Tip: Thank you for your support, players!
