SPORTS CHANGE
Sports has been reworked. They no longer reduce by 1 at the end of turn but instead are completely removed at the end of each wave
This should make it easier for small practice to be able to make an impact towards the second half of each wave but make it harder to keep maxed out.
Some sports Tokens have been tweaked based on this change
Puck changed from: Practice Hockey twice -> Practice Hockey once
Skiier changed from: After 5 Levels of Tokens have been Exhausted -> After 7 Levels of Tokens have been Exhausted
Goal changed from: Countdown 5 -> Countdown 6
Upgraded versions of these tokens have also been nerfed to only Practice sports once instead of twice
Sports Research Level 3 Discovery has changed from: Your Sports no longer reduce at the end of the turn -> Your Sports reduce by half at the end of the wave instead of being removed
OTHER RESEARCH CHANGES
Creativity Research Level 3 Discovery has changed from: At the end of the Turn your Queued Token 3 Times -> Whenever you Buff your Queued Token Create it
Science Research Level 3 Discovery has changed from: Whenever an infected Enemy dies it spreads its infection Twice as much -> Whenever you Infect an enemy Attack it for the same amount
Fruit Research Level 3 Discovery Fruit Tree has been buffed from: Passive: At the end of the turn Create one of each Fruit -> Passive: At the end of the turn Create one of each Fruit, Feed any that don't fit to your queued token
SEEDED RUNS
The seed of a run is now shown at the end of the run.
You can paste seeds now when you go to play a game, however runs with seeds will not count towards winstreaks
TOKEN CHANGES
Crypto Coin changed from: Appear: Attack 3, if this kills an enemy reduce by 1. Whenever this attacks for 0 -> Appear: Attack 0. When you get an Upgraded Token from the Market Upgrade this
Crypto Coin Upgraded changed from Appear: Attack 6, if this kills an enemy reduce by 1. Whenever this attacks for 0 -> Appear: Attack 4. When you get an Upgraded Token from the Market Reset this to an un-upgraded Crypto Coin.
Ogre Mask: The Enchantments now fade away at the end of each turn
Telephone changed from: Appear: Attack 1 to all enemies if there are less than 4 enemies -> Appear: Attack 1 to all Enemies if there are 4 enemies
QOL CHANGES
When you use the random board feature it will now show you the board picked and it's ability at the start of the run
The "End Turn Now" button appears based on time now instead of triggers and will always appear after 10s of animations.
ENEMY CHANGES
Lady bugs cannot "normally" spawn more than 4 in a single wave
Eternity has now been fixed to always go to the back of the line of enemies. This is most impactful on endless when new enemies can keep spawning
TRANSFER CODE LIGHTER
The transfer code has been shortened to only include very important data stats to transfer between devices. It now ONLY includes what is unlocked and your BEST winstreaks on each of them, will not transfer highscores, current winstreaks or furthest wave. This is to ensure that the code is as small as possible as to be able to transfer on most copy paste bins.
CHALLENGE CHANGES
Bees have been blacklisted from Feast Or Famine
Ninja has been blacklisted from Even Steven
BUG FIXES
Tennis no longer continues to multiply attack on multistrike or multiple triggered attacks
Bus and Angel no longer cause a crash
Most of the other bugs listed in the Discord
1.2.2 Sports & Research
Update notes via Steam Community
