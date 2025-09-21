SPORTS CHANGE

Sports has been reworked. They no longer reduce by 1 at the end of turn but instead are completely removed at the end of each wave

This should make it easier for small practice to be able to make an impact towards the second half of each wave but make it harder to keep maxed out.



Some sports Tokens have been tweaked based on this change

Puck changed from: Practice Hockey twice -> Practice Hockey once



Skiier changed from: After 5 Levels of Tokens have been Exhausted -> After 7 Levels of Tokens have been Exhausted

Goal changed from: Countdown 5 -> Countdown 6

Upgraded versions of these tokens have also been nerfed to only Practice sports once instead of twice



Sports Research Level 3 Discovery has changed from: Your Sports no longer reduce at the end of the turn -> Your Sports reduce by half at the end of the wave instead of being removed



OTHER RESEARCH CHANGES

Creativity Research Level 3 Discovery has changed from: At the end of the Turn your Queued Token 3 Times -> Whenever you Buff your Queued Token Create it



Science Research Level 3 Discovery has changed from: Whenever an infected Enemy dies it spreads its infection Twice as much -> Whenever you Infect an enemy Attack it for the same amount



Fruit Research Level 3 Discovery Fruit Tree has been buffed from: Passive: At the end of the turn Create one of each Fruit -> Passive: At the end of the turn Create one of each Fruit, Feed any that don't fit to your queued token



SEEDED RUNS

The seed of a run is now shown at the end of the run.

You can paste seeds now when you go to play a game, however runs with seeds will not count towards winstreaks



TOKEN CHANGES

Crypto Coin changed from: Appear: Attack 3, if this kills an enemy reduce by 1. Whenever this attacks for 0 -> Appear: Attack 0. When you get an Upgraded Token from the Market Upgrade this

Crypto Coin Upgraded changed from Appear: Attack 6, if this kills an enemy reduce by 1. Whenever this attacks for 0 -> Appear: Attack 4. When you get an Upgraded Token from the Market Reset this to an un-upgraded Crypto Coin.

Ogre Mask: The Enchantments now fade away at the end of each turn

Telephone changed from: Appear: Attack 1 to all enemies if there are less than 4 enemies -> Appear: Attack 1 to all Enemies if there are 4 enemies



QOL CHANGES

When you use the random board feature it will now show you the board picked and it's ability at the start of the run



The "End Turn Now" button appears based on time now instead of triggers and will always appear after 10s of animations.



ENEMY CHANGES

Lady bugs cannot "normally" spawn more than 4 in a single wave

Eternity has now been fixed to always go to the back of the line of enemies. This is most impactful on endless when new enemies can keep spawning



TRANSFER CODE LIGHTER

The transfer code has been shortened to only include very important data stats to transfer between devices. It now ONLY includes what is unlocked and your BEST winstreaks on each of them, will not transfer highscores, current winstreaks or furthest wave. This is to ensure that the code is as small as possible as to be able to transfer on most copy paste bins.



CHALLENGE CHANGES

Bees have been blacklisted from Feast Or Famine

Ninja has been blacklisted from Even Steven



BUG FIXES

Tennis no longer continues to multiply attack on multistrike or multiple triggered attacks

Bus and Angel no longer cause a crash

Most of the other bugs listed in the Discord