Updates
Path Skills Rework Update
You can only equip 3 path skills again Don’t fret, I’m working on things
You can now equip 5 skills, with each tier requiring (tier -1) skills equipped from any path to be available (previously could only select skills sequentially in a path)
(Spin Barrel) Reloading now just starts the firerate decay instead of instantly resetting it to 0
Reordered some early game unlocks
Fixes
Fixed a few perk tooltips with outdated/incorrect values
Gear purchase Legend/Achievement should work correctly again
