21 September 2025 Build 20062979 Edited 21 September 2025 – 02:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Updates

  • Path Skills Rework Update

    • You can only equip 3 path skills again Don’t fret, I’m working on things

    • You can now equip 5 skills, with each tier requiring (tier -1) skills equipped from any path to be available (previously could only select skills sequentially in a path)

  • (Spin Barrel) Reloading now just starts the firerate decay instead of instantly resetting it to 0 

  • Reordered some early game unlocks

Fixes

  • Fixed a few perk tooltips with outdated/incorrect values

  • Gear purchase Legend/Achievement should work correctly again

