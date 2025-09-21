Hello everyone!
This update is a big one! I'm gearing up to expand the playtest to include more people, which means making a lot of additions and changes.
Additions
The game now keeps track of your progress, including knockouts and wipeouts. You can see your stats in the Player Stats menu, and more stats will be included in the future.
New throwable: Boomerang! The Boomerang can be thrown pretty quickly, and obviously returns to where it was thrown! You can even catch it if you're quick enough.
Redesigned the lobby!
Added new music.
Added an issue form for people to submit bug and crash reports. It will open a Google form in your browser.
Added volume adjustment in the settings menu.
Added a warning to the main menu discussing an expectation of general bugs and issues due to the early-development nature of this game.
Added lobby configuration, with settings to change lobby name, visibility, and maximum players.
Added a lobby browser to display friend and public lobbies.
Added a text chat menu. Hit Enter to start typing!
Added some new loading screen artwork, and removed some of the older screenshots. I also added some new loading screen tips.
Changes & Fixes
Fixed bug causing center reticle to become stuck highlighted green.
Fixed bug causing some interaction issues on the main menu.
Fixed UI scaling issue on the game mode selection screen.
Fixed bug causing explosion light sources to not properly despawn once the particle effect ends.
Fixed bug causing loading screen images to be stretched or squished on non-16:9 screens.
Fixed bug causing explosions to be deleted too early.
Fixed bug causing Team Knockout to display the incorrect team on the victory status message.
Made the victory message in Team Knockout and Classic more descriptive.
Added a new UI font. (God, that was tedious to replace.)
Fixed bug causing the game to break if someone joined mid-game.
Allowed the player to start sprinting in the air.
Made sprinting on downward slopes more reliable.
