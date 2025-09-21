Hello everyone!

This update is a big one! I'm gearing up to expand the playtest to include more people, which means making a lot of additions and changes.

Additions

The game now keeps track of your progress, including knockouts and wipeouts. You can see your stats in the Player Stats menu, and more stats will be included in the future.

New throwable: Boomerang! The Boomerang can be thrown pretty quickly, and obviously returns to where it was thrown! You can even catch it if you're quick enough.

Redesigned the lobby!

Added new music.

Added an issue form for people to submit bug and crash reports. It will open a Google form in your browser.

Added volume adjustment in the settings menu.

Added a warning to the main menu discussing an expectation of general bugs and issues due to the early-development nature of this game.

Added lobby configuration, with settings to change lobby name, visibility, and maximum players.

Added a lobby browser to display friend and public lobbies.

Added a text chat menu. Hit Enter to start typing!