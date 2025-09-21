 Skip to content
21 September 2025
This is the FIRST of planned OPTIMAZATION updates. Using a "pooling" method of creating/destroying DINOSAURS AND TRIBAL ENEMIES. This should eliminate persistent spikes in the garbage collection code, and hopefully make the game run better!

