The Mount Update
You can now collect & ride mounts
Tired of traveling on your feet? Haven't unlocked building portals yet? Always wanted the spirit of a slain foe turned ally to hang out with? Well, look no further!
Using mounts
You can now gather the soul essence of bosses you slay and trade them with the witch merchant. Using her mystical powers, she can grant you the ability to summon them or other objects on command for traveling.
Mounts travel faster than sprinting and use up no stamina. But be careful - they aren't a get out of trouble free card! Mounts take time to summon. And they can't hold their physical form if you take damage, so you'll be knocked off!
A fun note on designing mounts
Originally every mount had a different rank (Normal, Legendary, etc.) which effected how fast it was. But we realized that means players might not use their favorite mount because a different mount was faster. So we eventually scrapped that and rebuilt the system so that players can use any mount they want & use skill runes to upgrade their speed.
New Companion Animations
Many people were wondering, so wonder no longer! We've added another 10 new animations to companions (2 new positions per companion) for the male player character.
We've always had plans to continue to expand the number of animations available for all player characters and we plan to continue adding more.
New Updates
As a sneak peek of what we're working on, the next 2 updates will feature lots of new things to build & adding companion customization options, so stay tuned!
The Full Update
New
New items
Dragon Essence
Succubus Essence
Spider Essence
Sun Essence
Witches Broom Mount
Dragon Mount
Cave Mushroom Spider Mount
Master Succubus Mount
New skill runes
Mount Training
Racing
New Achievements
Stylish Traveler - Gain the Mount Training skill rune.
FAST! - Gain the Racing skill rune.
New experiences
Male position - Missionary
Male position - Cowgirl
Added mount equipment slot.
A reward chest now sits outside of the final boss's entrance.
Added new build menu icon for buildables that act as a heat source.
Added setting "Mount Volume".
Changes
Mouse sensitivity lowest setting is now 0.05 (5%) instead of 0. This helps avoid avoid players accidentally disabling their mouse movement.
~Captain Cake
