Good evening Wardens! Today's update makes the codex easier to complete in the postgame and makes one of the final levels easier to navigate, among other fixes and tweaks.

Thank you again for your feedback and reports!

General:

- When the ending is reached, the Codex will now display the names of all missing codex entries along with a hint for where to find them.

- Fixed an issue with creating new save files in Custom difficulty.

- Fixed another line of dialog that wasn't being properly displayed in Japanese.

- Fixed various grammatical inconsistencies in the Japanese translation.

- Enemies and hazards now have increased resistance to Stasis on Proud.

- The Records menu should now display the correct number of border artworks and codex entries when calculating for 100% completion.

Enemies:

- Spice Breakers now take a slightly longer to attack when appearing on-screen or respawning.

Carnival Railway:

- Fixed some issues that were causing one of the Thread puzzles to be significantly harder than originally intended.

The World Tree:

- The warp trunk leading to the secret CD area is now visually more obvious.

- In Autumn, an area leading to invisible snow blocks is now blocked off until the player progresses to Winter.

Magic Resort:

- Fixed an issue that was causing a specific secret in both missions to be much less visible than was originally intended.

Tower of Darkness:

- A few significant changes have been made to the first part of this level to help players navigate the main pathway.

Zero Seconds to Midnight:

- IRyS has better aim now.