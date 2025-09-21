With five recent additions, the FlipScapes Soundtrack has reached its final total of 30 tracks. Some of them are part of the newly released levels.

New Level

Gliding Ice is located on the snow planet. Ready for some air hockey?

General

Using a gamepad to move through menus feels more fluid, and new focus indicators are easier to read.

Callisto's passive ability is now "Restore full energy upon collecting every letter."

Aukai’s passive ability is now “Collect all letters to awaken Abyssal Fish.”

Switching to "Bar control" from "Jump" now rewards you with +50% score.

Power icon art has been updated.

Level changes

The second tutorial level has been refined, and the game now halts briefly to give players time to read the instructions.

The plant-themed levels have been refreshed with updates.

Both old and new Micro Games have been added to many levels.

Bug Fix & Technical