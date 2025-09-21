Hello Marble players, been awhile since the last update. While we are progressing smoothly with our second game and skills in development. We want to make sure that Marble Simulation is also progressing in quality. While updates for marble simulation will continue to be slow, there will be a massive update of new content coming soon.

These next few updates and adjustments are design to improve quality of the game while also setting the ground work for the upcoming future content.





New Status Effect: Frozen



The New Status Effect Frozen is pretty self explanatory, it freezes you for a set time. Ice platforms will freeze you before killing the player in the campaign

Powerup Duration Timer

All Powerups now show a duration timer shown at the bottom right of your screen.

Game Changes and Adjustments

New desktop icon image.

All power-ups now have an respawn effect.

All Element boss have new look along with and Element skins to match.

Adjusted Font sizes for status notifications on player widget.

Improved the look of hologram skins.

Boss shields have a improved look.

Fixed all Marble Skin's inconsistency between colors



Adjusted boss widgets and names

Health Bar Style Changed

Decreased the strength of the glitch effect on the Simulation Boss stage for better visibility.

Boss Changes

Pac-Marble Boss health Increased from 1500 to 1600



Pac-Marble Boss now has 1 extra shot that does damage

Pac-Marble Red Pac Shot attack time decreased from 1 second to .8 seconds

Purger's Trap attack activation increased from 6 seconds to 18 seconds

Element ice boss can now freeze you and can kill you if you're frozen.



Bug Fixes

Fixed a issue where power ups don't change back to the player's chosen marble skin.

Optimized status effect notifications to improve performance.

Fixed a issue of some bosses attacking in weird directions.