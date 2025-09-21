 Skip to content
21 September 2025 Build 20062479 Edited 21 September 2025 – 04:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Armour Sets

Armour sets have been added to the game! Their chance of dropping is rolled with each enemy kill. There are 3 Tiers for each set and 5 Quality Tiers for each piece of gear.

Sets:

Melee, Sorcery, Armour, Hybrid (more to come!)


Quality:

Poor, Common, Rare, Elite, Legendary

Tiers:

  • 0 Bosses Killed: Tier 1 only

  • 1–3 Bosses Killed: Tier 1 and 2 (weighted more toward Tier 2 the more bosses killed)

  • 4 Bosses Killed: Tier 2 and 3

Enhanced Armor & Attribute System

  • Armor Stat Integration: Equipment stats now properly integrate with character attributes for accurate stat calculations

  • Quality-Based Bonuses: Equipment quality now provides meaningful stat multipliers that scale with item rarity

  • Set Bonus System: Rewards players for collecting and equipping matching armor pieces

Boss Fight System Overhaul

  • New Boss Arena Mechanics: Boss encounters now lock the player into an arena. Enemy spawner is paused while the fight is active, but remaining enemies still join until killed.

  • Boss Fight Restrictions: Stat upgrades/buffs from stat orbs are disabled during boss fights to increase challenge (temporary until boss AI is improved).

  • Boss Fight Incentives:
    • Starting and defeating bosses restores full player health and provides bonus potions
    • Killing bosses unlocks higher tier armour drops:

    • 0 Boss Kills: Tier 1 only

    • 1–3 Boss Kills: Tier 1 and 2

    • 4 Boss Kills: Tier 2 and 3

  • New Card Abilities:
    • Orbital Sentinels passive ability added
    • Dodge Proc mechanics improved (better collision detection and damage tracking)

Combat Improvements

  • Revised Damage Scaling: Updated strength and sorcery scaling for better combat balance

User Interface & Quality of Life

  • Improved Item Tooltips: Equipment now displays better stat information with quality indicators

  • Enhanced Equipment Management: More accurate stat calculations for armor

  • Enhanced Skill Descriptions: Card abilities now show detailed info including attribute scaling

Bug Fixes & Performance

  • Inventory Fixes: Issues with item removal and ammunition handling resolved

  • Combat Stability: Fixed various edge cases in damage calculation and buff/debuff systems

Changed files in this update

