Armour Sets

Armour sets have been added to the game! Their chance of dropping is rolled with each enemy kill. There are 3 Tiers for each set and 5 Quality Tiers for each piece of gear.

Sets:

Melee, Sorcery, Armour, Hybrid (more to come!)



Quality:

Poor, Common, Rare, Elite, Legendary

Tiers:

0 Bosses Killed: Tier 1 only

1–3 Bosses Killed: Tier 1 and 2 (weighted more toward Tier 2 the more bosses killed)

4 Bosses Killed: Tier 2 and 3

Enhanced Armor & Attribute System

Armor Stat Integration: Equipment stats now properly integrate with character attributes for accurate stat calculations

Quality-Based Bonuses: Equipment quality now provides meaningful stat multipliers that scale with item rarity

Set Bonus System: Rewards players for collecting and equipping matching armor pieces

Boss Fight System Overhaul

New Boss Arena Mechanics: Boss encounters now lock the player into an arena. Enemy spawner is paused while the fight is active, but remaining enemies still join until killed.

Boss Fight Restrictions: Stat upgrades/buffs from stat orbs are disabled during boss fights to increase challenge (temporary until boss AI is improved).

Boss Fight Incentives:

• Starting and defeating bosses restores full player health and provides bonus potions

• Killing bosses unlocks higher tier armour drops: 0 Boss Kills: Tier 1 only 1–3 Boss Kills: Tier 1 and 2 4 Boss Kills: Tier 2 and 3

New Card Abilities:

• Orbital Sentinels passive ability added

• Dodge Proc mechanics improved (better collision detection and damage tracking)

Combat Improvements

Revised Damage Scaling: Updated strength and sorcery scaling for better combat balance

User Interface & Quality of Life

Improved Item Tooltips: Equipment now displays better stat information with quality indicators

Enhanced Equipment Management: More accurate stat calculations for armor

Enhanced Skill Descriptions: Card abilities now show detailed info including attribute scaling

Bug Fixes & Performance