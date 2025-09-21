Armour Sets
Armour sets have been added to the game! Their chance of dropping is rolled with each enemy kill. There are 3 Tiers for each set and 5 Quality Tiers for each piece of gear.
Sets:
Melee, Sorcery, Armour, Hybrid (more to come!)
Quality:
Poor, Common, Rare, Elite, Legendary
Tiers:
0 Bosses Killed: Tier 1 only
1–3 Bosses Killed: Tier 1 and 2 (weighted more toward Tier 2 the more bosses killed)
4 Bosses Killed: Tier 2 and 3
Enhanced Armor & Attribute System
Armor Stat Integration: Equipment stats now properly integrate with character attributes for accurate stat calculations
Quality-Based Bonuses: Equipment quality now provides meaningful stat multipliers that scale with item rarity
Set Bonus System: Rewards players for collecting and equipping matching armor pieces
Boss Fight System Overhaul
New Boss Arena Mechanics: Boss encounters now lock the player into an arena. Enemy spawner is paused while the fight is active, but remaining enemies still join until killed.
Boss Fight Restrictions: Stat upgrades/buffs from stat orbs are disabled during boss fights to increase challenge (temporary until boss AI is improved).
Boss Fight Incentives:
• Starting and defeating bosses restores full player health and provides bonus potions
• Killing bosses unlocks higher tier armour drops:
New Card Abilities:
• Orbital Sentinels passive ability added
• Dodge Proc mechanics improved (better collision detection and damage tracking)
Combat Improvements
Revised Damage Scaling: Updated strength and sorcery scaling for better combat balance
User Interface & Quality of Life
Improved Item Tooltips: Equipment now displays better stat information with quality indicators
Enhanced Equipment Management: More accurate stat calculations for armor
Enhanced Skill Descriptions: Card abilities now show detailed info including attribute scaling
Bug Fixes & Performance
Inventory Fixes: Issues with item removal and ammunition handling resolved
Combat Stability: Fixed various edge cases in damage calculation and buff/debuff systems
