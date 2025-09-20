 Skip to content
20 September 2025 Build 20062332 Edited 20 September 2025 – 23:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed a bug where, after leaving a water region, the sound continued to propagate.
Fixed a bug where some objects did not appear on the map and objects from other floors were displayed.
Added a confirmation message when resetting the options.
Adjusted so that music and sound volumes are updated immediately when changed in the options.
Added a confirmation message to all options that require restarting the game.
Added missing English translation texts.

