Fixed a bug where, after leaving a water region, the sound continued to propagate.
Fixed a bug where some objects did not appear on the map and objects from other floors were displayed.
Added a confirmation message when resetting the options.
Adjusted so that music and sound volumes are updated immediately when changed in the options.
Added a confirmation message to all options that require restarting the game.
Added missing English translation texts.
