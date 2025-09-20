Localization
Localization is finished!
I added Italian, French, German Spanish and Dutch!
Big thanks to:
-Pochoclo for doing the full Spanish translation. if you need any Spanish translation for your games! mail him at:
bautistadaviestraduccion@gmail.com
-Benno for correcting German translation
-Nevada for correcting French translation
Demo
A demo is sent in for review on Steam and available on Itch.io
It features the first area and boss.
Coming up
As said there will be a Safari update coming up!
It will add the Safari zone and mechanic and will feature 15 new monsters.
That all folks
Have a great day <3
Changed files in this update