Major 20 September 2025 Build 20062326 Edited 20 September 2025 – 22:52:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello lovely Collectamon players!

Localization


Localization is finished!
I added Italian, French, German Spanish and Dutch!
Big thanks to:

-Pochoclo for doing the full Spanish translation. if you need any Spanish translation for your games! mail him at:

bautistadaviestraduccion@gmail.com

-Benno for correcting German translation
-Nevada for correcting French translation

Demo


A demo is sent in for review on Steam and available on Itch.io
It features the first area and boss.

Coming up


As said there will be a Safari update coming up!
It will add the Safari zone and mechanic and will feature 15 new monsters.

That all folks

Have a great day <3

Changed files in this update

