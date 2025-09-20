Localization

Demo

Coming up

Hello lovely Collectamon players!Localization is finished!I added Italian, French, German Spanish and Dutch!Big thanks to:-Pochoclo for doing the full Spanish translation. if you need any Spanish translation for your games! mail him at:-Benno for correcting German translation-Nevada for correcting French translationA demo is sent in for review on Steam and available on Itch.ioIt features the first area and boss.As said there will be a Safari update coming up!It will add the Safari zone and mechanic and will feature 15 new monsters.That all folksHave a great day <3