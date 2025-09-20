Unlock progress made during a run is shown on the end of run screen
Fixed bug where frost spray spell wasn’t working when using certain pulsers
Fixed various visual bugs with spells and enemies
Fixed a few sound effects that were too quiet
Patch notes - version 0.16.1
