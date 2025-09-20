 Skip to content
20 September 2025 Build 20062296
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Unlock progress made during a run is shown on the end of run screen

  • Fixed bug where frost spray spell wasn’t working when using certain pulsers

  • Fixed various visual bugs with spells and enemies

  • Fixed a few sound effects that were too quiet

